Your BCGEU bargaining committee and NEC met again on March 22nd. (The bargaining session the parties had scheduled for February 22, 2022 unfortunately had to be cancelled due to illness.)



We are pleased to report early progress. The parties agreed on 34 proposals this week-just over half were housekeeping proposals, and the remainder mostly non-monetary language proposals. Our next bargaining session is scheduled for April 22nd.



We will provide a further update after April 22nd. Thank you for your ongoing patience and support through this lengthy process.



In solidarity,



Linda Epp, Bargaining Committee Chair

Tu Van Trieu, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart. Staff Representative, Negotiations

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office



