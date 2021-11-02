We’re writing to let you know that we recently polled British Columbians and the results confirm both the issues you’ve identified and the public’s support of necessary changes – including year-round prevention and preparation and investing in frontline wildfire fighters.



In fact, 88% of British Columbians support increasing your compensation.



We’ll be releasing the poll results to media shortly, but we wanted you to see them first. Read our press release, results factum and tables.



As we head into bargaining, it’s imperative we stay connected and united. Please forward this email to your colleagues who may not be receiving our emails, and encourage them to provide contact info, or resubscribe, here. And if you haven’t already become an active BCGEU member, do so now by requesting an electronic union membership card from [email protected].



For questions, you can email [email protected] or connect with your stewards.



In solidarity,



Paul Finch, BCGEU Treasurer

Rob Davis, BCGEU Vice President, Component 20

BCGEU Wildfire Campaign Committee

Nathan Sharp, BCGEU Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP