The BC Labour Heritage Centre is pleased to inform BCGEU members that a new Prince Rupert Labour History Walking Tour has recently been added to our BC Labour History Walking Tours mobile app.

This tour explores over a century of union organizing, struggles and victories for fishermen, shoreworkers, longshore, the IWW, the Battle of Kelly's Cut, civic politics and colourful labour characters on the North Coast.

The app is only available for download in Canada and is completely free. Visit the Google Play or Apple Store. Once you have installed the app on your smartphone or tablet, you will need to download a route in order to view it - we encourage doing this on Wi-Fi before you leave home to avoid mobile data usage. You can also explore content from the comfort of your own home.

Click here to learn more about the BC Labour Heritage Centre's walking tours.

UWU/MoveUP