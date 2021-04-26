Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. New Shop Steward - RainCity Housing & Support Society Sechelt - BCGEU

Published on April 26, 2021

Nominations closed for 1 steward position on April 8, 2021

We are pleased to announce that Kash Bajaj has been acclaimed as the new steward at Raincity Housing – Sechelt 

Please join us in wishing Kash well in their new position.

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



