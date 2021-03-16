Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. New Union Steward - LeadNow Society - BCGEU

New Union Steward - LeadNow Society - BCGEU

Published on March 16, 2021

The Union is pleased to announce that Kira McLean has been acclaimed as a steward (Alternate) for the Vancouver office. Below is a list of your current BCGEU stewards at LeadNow Society:

Vancouver Office:

Cherry Tsoi
Kira McLean (Alternate)

Toronto Office:

Simran Ghuman
Jonathan Ackerley (Alternate)


If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact a Steward.


In solidarity,

Larisa Mills
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP