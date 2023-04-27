We are happy to announce that we have come to an agreement with ICA to increase your wages for the remaining term of your collective agreement!



Here is the chart that outlines the new increases and the changes:





The new wage rates for 2023 are retroactive to September 25th.



You can find the new Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) outlining the new increases with full details here. https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202023/The%20Inter-Cultural%20Association%20of%20Greater%20Victoria%20-%20Wages%20Increases%20October%204.2023.pdf



Your collective agreement will expire on March 31, 2026, and you can find it here: https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202022/03010926.pdf



Closer to the expiry date we will be preparing for negotiations, and we need you to step up by either joining the bargaining committee or by filling out a survey.



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact your Stewards.



In solidarity,



Esam Hasan, Steward

Sika Patton, Steward

Mona Zeid, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative





