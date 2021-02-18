The next Joint Labour-Management Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, February 25. These meetings are an opportunity for us to meet with management to get answers and work through differences in between rounds of bargaining.
At the meeting on February 25 we will put forward three (3) specific questions for the employer to answer. We have provided them these questions 10 days in advance so they have a chance to prepare their responses.
Our questions:
- How many new trucks and combo boxes does the company plan to purchase to replace the front centre delivery sand trucks, and when will those trucks be purchased and in the yards?
- How many hours of training per year are currently provided to regular employees?
- How many training hours are required for new drivers and returning auxiliaries at the start of the winter season?
Issue background:
- Over the summer there was a membership survey that identified equipment inadequacies (supply and/or condition) as the most pressing issue for members
- At the end of summer you petitioned the Ministry of Transportation South Okanagan Regional District Deputy Director, Paula Cousins for a meeting and an equipment audit
- As a result of your petition and a meeting with Paula Cousins there was a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure equipment audit during the first week of October
- Over the holidays we ran a time-limited survey that asked the public about South Okanagan road maintenance
- In January, AIM Roads management agreed to discuss equipment issues through the Joint Labour-Management Committee
Want to know more?
Contact a member of your Joint Labour-Management Committee!
In solidarity,
Your Joint Labour-Management Committee:
Mark Taylor (Chair)
Matt Hubbard
Warren Lavoie
UWU/MoveUP
