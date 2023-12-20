Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society - Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 20, 2023

The Union is pleased to announce that the members of your bargaining committee have been designated as Stewards, on an interim basis, at your workplace, Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society:

  • Pinky Rose Mateo
  • Yumiko Turco
  • Satomi Yoneda

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues, please feel free to contact your Stewards.

In solidarity,
 
Katie Gravestock
Staff Representative

