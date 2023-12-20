The Union is pleased to announce that the members of your bargaining committee have been designated as Stewards, on an interim basis, at your workplace, Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society:





Pinky Rose Mateo

Yumiko Turco

Satomi Yoneda

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues, please feel free to contact your Stewards.



In solidarity,



Katie Gravestock

Staff Representative



