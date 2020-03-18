Your bargaining committee returned to the bargaining table with BCFMA today for the first time since BCGEU members voted 100% in favour of taking strike action if necessary.



We are disappointed that the unanimous strike mandate has not caused the Employer to shift its position. We now doubt that critical wage inequities can be addressed without a work stoppage. Bargaining scheduled for today (Tuesday) has been cancelled.



In the interests of both members and the people who depend on the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program, your bargaining committee wants to be fully informed before deciding on next steps. To that end, the parties have agreed to one additional day of bargaining and set April 2, 2020 for this purpose. BCGEU subsequently made the decision to postpone all non-essential meetings for a period of at least 60 days due to the current pandemic. Your bargaining committee and BCFMA will now look for a next bargaining date in mid-May or later, though even this revised date may need to be postponed.



When negotiations resume, we hope BCFMA will come prepared to propose classification-specific adjustments for recruitment and retention purposes to be funded by savings achieved from minimizing staff turnover. However, as we stated to members in the strike vote meeting, any such adjustments will at best provide temporary, partial relief to critical wage inequities.



In the meantime, your bargaining committee, Union officers and staff will continue preparations for a possible work stoppage while being mindful of the potential impact of the pandemic on all of our plans.



Thank you for your unwavering support!



In solidarity,



Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP