Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:

1st Vice-Chairperson

2nd Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large – Three (3) Positions

Young Worker

The term runs until approximately February of 2025.

*The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 17, 2023*



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Find additional information attached from the Elections Manual highlighting the roles and responsibilities of members on the Local Executive.



Please use the attached nomination form. Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office via regular mail, fax, or email by Friday, November 17, 2023:

BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office – 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9

Fax: 604-882-5032 Email: [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here

Download Roles/Responsibilities here



