  2. Nomination for Local 1004 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 18, 2023

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:

 

  • 1st Vice-Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice-Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large – Three (3) Positions
  • Young Worker

 

The term runs until approximately February of 2025.
 *The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 17, 2023*

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Find additional information attached from the Elections Manual highlighting the roles and responsibilities of members on the Local Executive.

Please use the attached nomination form. Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office via regular mail, fax, or email by Friday, November 17, 2023:

  • BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office – 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9
  • Fax: 604-882-5032 Email: [email protected]


Download PDF of notice here 
Download Nomination Form here
Download Roles/Responsibilities here



