Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Chairperson
- First Vice-Chairperson
- Second Vice-Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Member at Large
The term is three years. Information on these roles is attached HERE
Deadline to send nominations is: February 09, 2022 at 6:00pm
Nominations Close at the meeting: Via Zoom or in person at the Terrace BCGEU office
Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.
Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed using the information below:
4600 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5
Fax: (250) 635-3588
Phone: (250) 635-9126
Email: [email protected]
Note: Where no nominations are received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open. (Attachment – BCGEU Nomination Form)
If there is a need for an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office by 5:00pm the following business day after close of nominations.
You can attend the meeting in person at the Terrace Area Office or via zoom.
Pre-registry required with a maximum of 10 attendees in person.
Vaccine Passport required to attend in person
Please RSVP as soon as possible. Click here to register
In solidarity
Jeff Morgan
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.