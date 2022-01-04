Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Member at Large

The term is three years. Information on these roles is attached HERE



Deadline to send nominations is: February 09, 2022 at 6:00pm

Nominations Close at the meeting: Via Zoom or in person at the Terrace BCGEU office



Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.



Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed using the information below:



Northwest Area Office of the BCGEU

4600 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5

Fax: (250) 635-3588

Phone: (250) 635-9126

Email: [email protected]



Note: Where no nominations are received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open. (Attachment – BCGEU Nomination Form) Note: Where no nominations are received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open. (Attachment –



If there is a need for an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office by 5:00pm the following business day after close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



The meeting is scheduled for February 09, 2022, at 6:00pm

You can attend the meeting in person at the Terrace Area Office or via zoom.

Pre-registry required with a maximum of 10 attendees in person.

Vaccine Passport required to attend in person

Please RSVP as soon as possible. Click here to register