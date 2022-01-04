Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Local Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large – 1 position

Equity Member at Large

Young Worker

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.



The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, February 10, 2022 4:30 p.m.



Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:



Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

For Zoom details, please contact area office.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here