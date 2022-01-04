Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:



• Chairperson

• 1st Vice Chairperson

• 2nd Vice Chairperson

• Treasurer

• Recording Secretary

• Member-at-Large

• Member-at-Large

• Member-at-Large

• Member-at-Large

• Member-at-Large

• Member-at-Large (Youth Worker)



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: February 9, 2022

Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:



Time: 7:00pm

Date: February 9, 2021

Area office: VIA ZOOM (please contact your local area office for the zoom link)

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Area office address: 10147-100 Ave

Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 1-800-667-0788

Email: [email protected]

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here