Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Nomination for Local 402 Executive - 01062022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Nomination for Local 402 Executive - 01062022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 06, 2022

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

  • Chairperson
  • 1st Vice Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large (5)
  • Youth Member at Large

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

The deadline for nominations is:  5:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022.

If an election is needed the method will be by electronic voting. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity

 

Cina Opel
Local 402 Chairperson

Sean Antrim
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here 


UWU/MoveUP