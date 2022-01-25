Click here to find info on COVID-19

Nomination for Local 504 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 28, 2022

Nominations will open tomorrow, January 29, for the following positions on the local executive

  • Chairperson
  • First Vice-Chairperson
  • Second Vice-Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large (5 positions)
  • Young Worker at Large

 
No early nominations will be accepted. The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
 

The deadline for nominations is:  Tuesday, March 1, 2022 @ 5:00 pm

 
Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:
                 
                  Time:            Meeting at 7:00 pm
                  Date:            March 1, 2022
                  Area office:    Fraser Valley Area Office
 
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

