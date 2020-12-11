Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Nomination for Local 601 Executive Member - Chairperson - BCGEU
Published on December 11, 2020
Nominations are now open for the following position on the 601 local executive:
Chairperson (1)
Information on the responsibilities is available from the BCGEU Victoria area office at area01@bcgeu.ca or staff representative andrea.mears@bcgeu.ca. The term will be from January 2021 until the next set of scheduled local elections in March 2022.
The deadline for nominations is:Monday, January 4, 2021 at 5 p.m.