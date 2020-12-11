 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Nominations are now open for the following position on the 601 local executive:

  • Chairperson (1)

Information on the responsibilities is available from the BCGEU Victoria area office at area01@bcgeu.ca or staff representative andrea.mears@bcgeu.ca

The term will be from January 2021 until the next set of scheduled local elections in March 2022.

The deadline for nominations is: Monday, January 4, 2021 at 5 p.m.

  1. Candidates must use the BCGEU nomination form to area01@bcgeu.ca 
  2. Candidates may also submit one page of information about themselves as a candidate (8-1/2 x 11) by Monday, January 4, 2021 at 5 pm at the latest by email to area01@bcgeu.ca.

All 601 members are eligible to vote and should ensure that BCGEU has their current personal email https://www.bcgeu.ca/subscribe

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP