Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large

Young Worker

The term is three years. Information on these roles is attached HERE



Deadline to send nominations is: February 11, 2022, at 6:00pm

Nominations Close at the meeting: Via Zoom or In person at the Terrace BCGEU office



Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.



Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed using the information below:



Northwest Area Office of the BCGEU

4600 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5

Fax: (250) 635-3588

Phone: (250) 635-9126

Email: [email protected]



Note: Where no nominations are received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open.





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here



UWU/MoveUP