Nomination for Local Executive - Local 102 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 23, 2021

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
 

  • Chairperson
  • Vice Chairperson (Sheriff Services)
  • Vice Chairperson (NCC)
  • Recording Secretary
  • Treasurer
  • Member at Large (NCC)
  • Youth Member at Large

 
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.
 

The deadline for nominations is:  4:30p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

 
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
 
In solidarity
 
Shane Rush
Local 102 Chairperson
 
Doreen Smith
BCGEU Staff Representative

