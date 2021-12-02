Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:



Chairperson

Vice Chairperson (Sheriff Services)

Vice Chairperson (NCC)

Recording Secretary

Treasurer

Member at Large (NCC)

Youth Member at Large



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.



The deadline for nominations is: 4:30p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity



Shane Rush

Local 102 Chairperson



Doreen Smith

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here

Download Roles and responsibilities here