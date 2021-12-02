Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Local Chairperson
- 1st Vice Chairperson
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member at Large – 4 positions
- Member at Large - Equity
- Young Worker
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached and is also available from your area office.
Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Place: HYBRID - Victoria Area Office, Boardroom, 2994 Douglas St or
Attend virtually via ZOOM
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84853712869?pwd=NktUbDBhc0xEbjQ2UStRMmlSYjVoUT09
Meeting ID: 848 5371 2869
Passcode: 672107
Dial by your location
1-778-907-2071 Canada
http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_301_general_meeting_and_election_of_local_officers
Parking is only available in the back of the building 588 Burnside Rd
*NOTE: If we do not receive any RSVP's the meeting will be via ZOOM only.
In solidarity,
Kim Shelley, Staff Representative
Ken Neal, Local 301 Chairperson
Download local elections meeting notice here
Download local executive nomination form here
Download local executive roles and responsibilities here
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.