Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Local Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large – 4 positions

Young Worker

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached and is also available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations by fax, email, or mail is: Friday, January 7, 2022 by 4:00 pm



Nominations may also be presented at the local general meeting:

Time: 7:00 pm

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Place: HYBRID - Victoria Area Office, Boardroom, 2994 Douglas St

or Attend virtually via ZOOM





Parking is only available in the back of the building 588 Burnside Rd



The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted at this meeting. The form may also be submitted to the area office by fax, email, or mail, no later than 4:00 pm Friday, January 7, 2022 .



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



To participate via ZOOM, click the link below:



https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83809347212?pwd=QVJZYXBUOVRXLzU2TUtHaWZ5bmJUdz09



Meeting ID: 838 0934 7212

Passcode: 593590



Dial by your location

1 778 907 2071 Canada



To participate in person you must RSVP by clicking the link below:



http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_501_general_meeting_and_election_of_local_officers



* NOTE : If we do not receive any RSVP's the meeting will be via ZOOM only.





In solidarity,





Kim Shelley, Staff Representative

Shannon Dudley, Acting Local 501 Chairperson









Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of meeting notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of Local Exec Role and Responsibilities here