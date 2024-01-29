Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:

Member at Large 1 position

The successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

The deadline for nominations is: February12, 2024 by 4:30p.m.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity,

Jennifer Elkabbany

Local 1203 Chairperson

Romeena Sidhu

BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF nomination form here

Download PDF of roles and responsibilities here