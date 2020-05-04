 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on May 04, 2020

Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive: 

  • Member at Large, Open (1 position)

 
The term is usually a three-year term, however, it will be shorter because the term commenced in 2018. Recently, a Member at Large - Open position was vacated which requires this bi-election. Information on the responsibilities and activities of the member at large position is attached.

The deadline for nominations is: Friday, May 15, 2020

 
If there is an election for the position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
In solidarity 
 
Dean Purdy, Local 101 Chairperson
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here



