Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:

Member at Large, Open (1 position)



The term is usually a three-year term, however, it will be shorter because the term commenced in 2018. Recently, a Member at Large - Open position was vacated which requires this bi-election. Information on the responsibilities and activities of the member at large position is attached.





The deadline for nominations is: Friday, May 15, 2020



If there is an election for the position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



In solidarity



Dean Purdy, Local 101 Chairperson

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here