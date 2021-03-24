Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Nominations for Bargaining Committee - Elim Christian Care Society - BCGEU
Published on March 24, 2021
Nominations for bargaining committee (three positions) are now open.
A nomination form and bargaining survey is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Thursday, April 22, 2021 and can be emailed to [email protected] attention: Lisa Toby along with your bargaining survey.
Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021.
An election, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.
Once a committee is established, we will meet to review issues and develop proposals prior to meeting with the employer. We will use the information you provide on the attached bargaining survey to assist with the proposal preparation and as a guide throughout the bargaining process.
To ensure you receive copies of any information regarding committee nominations and subsequent bargaining, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying the area office at the email listed above.