Call for Nominations

Nominations are now open for the bargaining committee to negotiate a renewal collective agreement with your Employer. Your current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2022. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union Staff Representative and other elected leaders to help ensure members' voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee will consist of two committee members and one Bargaining Committee Chair.

If there are more than one nominee for the Chair or two nominees for the committee, then voting will occur.

A member who wishes to serve on the committee must complete and submit a nomination form here for both Chair nomination & committee nomination. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. If you wish to stand for election for both the Chair and committee member you must submit one nomination form for each candidacy.



Nominations close on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 1⁄2 x 11 sheet, black and white, colour bios will be adjusted to black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's bio may not contain false or misleading information. This must be received at the area office by 5pm the following business day after close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Angela Mahlmann by fax to 604 294 5092, and by email to [email protected].



Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 pm; and

The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm.

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Brent Camilleri for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative - Negotiations



