Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Treasurer

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Friday, October 28, 2022

Nominations submitted by fax, email or mail must be received by: 5:00 pm Friday October 28, 2022.



The BCGEU nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and must be received at the area office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Fraser Valley Area Office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 within one business day of the close of nominations (no later than 5:00 p.m. October 31, 2022).



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP