Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice Chairperson

Second Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (3 positions)

Young Worker

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Monday, February 7, 2022

Nominations submitted by fax, email or mail must be received by: 5:00 pm Monday February 7, 2022

The BCGEU nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and must be received at the area office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022.

Nominations may also be made at the Local 404 General Meeting scheduled for February 7th between 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom. A meeting notice will be sent to all Local 404 members with the Zoom link closer to the meeting date.

In an effort to use less paper and be more earth friendly, only one nomination form is attached to this notice. Please make any necessary copies and ensure you clearly mark which position you are being nominated for.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Fraser Valley Area Office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 within one business day of the close of nominations (no later than 5:00 p.m. February 8, 2022).

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities





UWU/MoveUP