Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

4 Members-at-Large (one member-at-large-position may be filled by a young worker 29 years of age or younger)

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: February 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here