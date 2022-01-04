Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson 1 position 1st Vice Chairperson 1 position 2nd Vice Chairperson 1 position Treasurer 1 position Recording Secretary 1 position Member-at-Large 8 positions Equity Member-at-Large

(Indigenous workers; workers of colour; 2SLGBTQI+ workers; and workers with disabilities) 1 position Young Worker Member-at-Large

(Age 29 & Under) 1 position

Members can submit nomination forms for more than one position. The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



Your nomination form must be mailed, faxed or emailed to the [email protected] and received no later than 5:00pm on Monday, February 7, 2022.