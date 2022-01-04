Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
|
|1 position
|
|1 position
|
|1 position
|
|1 position
|
|1 position
|
|8 positions
|
|1 position
|
|1 position
Members can submit nomination forms for more than one position. The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The area office will confirm receipt of each nomination form by email within two business days of receipt.
Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:
Date: Monday, February 7, 2022
Time: 6:00pm- 8:00pm
Online: Via Zoom Platform – MUST RSVP
Please RSVP by going to :
http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_703_general_meeting_bsfidqvsofc4munktgq_w
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
*** If you do not receive this FYI by email, please connect [email protected], [email protected] or call 604-215-1499 as soon as possible to update your contact information and to request a copy of the nomination package.
