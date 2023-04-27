Nominations will open on November 24, 2023 for the following positions on the local 804 executive:

Recording Secretary

Member at Large – Home Support (1 Position)

Member at Large – Mental Health Group Homes (1 Position)

Member at Large – Equity Member (1 Position) Equity groups are Indigenous, disability, worker of colour, and 2SLGBTQI+



Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is December 1, 2023 by 5 p.m.



The nomination form (attached) must be used, and please ensure you indicate which of the positions you are nominating the person for. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032) or email ([email protected]), no later than Friday, December 1, 2023 by 5:00 p.m . In an effort to use less paper and be more earth-friendly, only one nomination form is attached to this notice. Please make any necessary copies and ensure you clearly mark for which position you are being nominated.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations (end of day December 4, 2023).





In solidarity





MJ Colquhoun

Local 804 Chair





Aidan Feizi

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here