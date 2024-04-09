Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local 2004 Executive:

Second Vice - Chairperson

Recording Secretary

Treasurer

Member at Large

Young Worker

The term is until January 2025. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, April 29th, 2024, 5:00pm

The BCGEU nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and must be received at the area office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 29th, 2024.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Fraser Valley Area Office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 within one business day of the close of nominations (no later than 5:00 p.m. April 29th, 2024).

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





