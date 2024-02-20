Nominations are now open to fill the vacant position on The Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope Bargaining Committee. We encourage anyone who is interested in negotiating your first collective agreement to seek a nomination to the bargaining committee. Nominations close on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Nominations received after that time will not be considered. If there is more than one nominee voting will occur.

Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.

A nomination form is attached here. Note that the form requires the signatures of the nominee and their nominator.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by:

fax to 604-294-5092

to 604-294-5092 email to [email protected] or,

to or, mail to BCGEU, Attn. Negotiations Department, 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby BC V5G 3W3.

Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee, and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2024

The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Zoe Towle for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674 or by email [email protected]

