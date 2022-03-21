Friends,



There will be a delay in sending out the ballots as it will take approximately two weeks to set up the program. You will be advised as soon as elections are opened.



You will be voting for one of the three nominated candidates for the alternate position on your Bargaining Committee. They are:



Megan KING

Robyn MALLIA

Jack RYDER



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Rep



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP