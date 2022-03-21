Click here to find info on COVID-19

Northern Lights College - Support - Alternate bargaining committee - elections will be delayed

Published on July 19, 2022

Friends,

There will be a delay in sending out the ballots as it will take approximately two weeks to set up the program. You will be advised as soon as elections are opened.

You will be voting for one of the three nominated candidates for the alternate position on your Bargaining Committee. They are:

Megan KING
Robyn MALLIA
Jack RYDER
 
In solidarity,
 
Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Rep

