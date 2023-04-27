CONGRATULATIONS! We are very pleased to advise that the tentative settlement for the renewal of the collective agreement has ratified by an overwhelming 98.8%. Congratulations and thank you for showing up to vote.



But until all Parties - Union, Employer and Post-Secondary Employers' Association (PSEA), have voted and ratified the tentative settlement, the collective agreement is not effective. The 2019‑2022 collective agreement continues to apply.



Your Employer has already ratified. We are now waiting on PSEA to conduct its ratification vote which we have been told should take place by this Friday. We will provide an additional update at that time.



In Solidarity,



Jamie Bond, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Juanita Fraser, Bargaining Committee

Robyn Mallia, Bargaining Committee

Paola Rodriguez Ruah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations Staff Representative





