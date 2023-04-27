NORTHERN LIGHTS COLLEGE INSTRUCTORS RATIFICATION VOTE AND MEMBERSHIP

Friends,



Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a tentative settlement we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify. You will find attached to this notice two documents:

The Ratification Document which identifies the tentative changes to the local 2019-2022 collective agreement; and



The Ratification Document which identifies the tentative changes to the common 2019‑2022 collective agreement.





You will be voting on both Ratification Documents as one. There will be no ability to vote on each document separately. Assuming ratification, the provisions of those two documents will constitute your collective agreement.



POLLS WILL OPEN THURSDAY, JULY 13, 2023 AT 9:00 A.M. AND CLOSE THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2023 AT 5:00 P.M.



Your voting credentials will be sent at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 to the email that the Union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]



The ratification vote will be conducted electronically using Simply Voting. Simply Voting is a secure, confidential online election platform accessible by smartphone, tablet, or computer. When the polls open you will receive an email from Simply Voting containing an Elector ID and Password. You will need that information to access the ballot as well as the voting instructions. Votes are counted through the Simply Voting platform. The Union only receives the certified results that are not associated with any member names or identities. Individual votes are anonymous.



ZOOM MEMBERSHIP MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 12, 2023 AT 12-NOON AND 6:00 P.M.



Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification Documents and answer questions. It is not necessary to attend both meetings.





Wednesday, July 12 at 12-noonJoin Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84064890789?pwd=eWdGNnh3aXJhdmcvUnNLUE5iSklVQT09

Meeting ID: 840 6489 0789

Passcode: 780580



Wednesday, July 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82545259878?pwd=SEc4VmdLRHRMaWViZ1RMVWoya3lSQT09

Meeting ID: 825 4525 9878

Passcode: 897184



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the Member Portal here. This bulletin is only sent to personal email addresses.



In Solidarity,



Rob-Roy Douglas, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Morteza Ghadirian, Bargaining Committee

Brandon-Lee MacKinnon, Bargaining Committee

Shari-Lynn Harrison, Bargaining Committee Alternate

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the tentative changes to the local 2019-2022 collective agreement



Download a PDF of the tentative changes to the common 2019-2022 collective agreement





