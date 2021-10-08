Elections for your Bargaining Committee closed on October 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:

Bargaining Committee Chair: Tennille Penner

Bargaining Committee Member: Jamie Bond

Bargaining Committee Member: Juanita Fraser

Bargaining Committee Member: Paola Rodriguez Ruah

Bargaining Committee Alternate: Vacant



Please join us in congratulating your new bargaining committee for Northern Lights College - Support!



Thank you.



