Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Northern Lights College – Support Staff - Bargaining Committee Elections - BCGEU

Northern Lights College – Support Staff - Bargaining Committee Elections - BCGEU

Published on October 08, 2021

Elections for your Bargaining Committee closed on October 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:

  • Bargaining Committee Chair: Tennille Penner
  • Bargaining Committee Member: Jamie Bond
  • Bargaining Committee Member: Juanita Fraser
  • Bargaining Committee Member: Paola Rodriguez Ruah
  • Bargaining Committee Alternate: Vacant

 


Please join us in congratulating your new bargaining committee for Northern Lights College - Support!

Thank you.

Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP