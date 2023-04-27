Friends,

We are pleased to report that the PSEA board ratified the tentative settlement on June 26, 2023. As the members and Employer already ratified, the PSEA ratification means that your 2019-2022 collective agreement is now renewed for a term of July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2025. The effective date of the amended articles or clauses is pursuant to the provisions of the collective agreement. For the general wage increases that is as follows:



July 1, 2022

$0.25 cents per hour increase to all wage scales and, then a further 3.24% to all wage scales.



July 1, 2023

6.75% increase to all wage scales.



July 1, 2024



A minimum of 2% to a maximum of 3% increase to all wage scales subject to the formula contained in the cost-of-living adjustment letter of understanding.



The wage increases apply to all current employees who were members of the bargaining unit as of the date of ratification, and any employees who retired on or after July 1, 2022.



We will now discuss implementation with your Employer with further updates as necessary.



In Solidarity,



Jamie Bond, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Juanita Fraser, Bargaining Committee

Robyn Mallia, Bargaining Committee

Paola Rodriguez Ruah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations Staff Representative







