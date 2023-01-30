Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Notice of Guru Nanak Education Society of BC Member Information Meeting and Vote On Your First Collective Agreement - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Notice of Guru Nanak Education Society of BC Member Information Meeting and Vote On Your First Collective Agreement - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 28, 2023

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ।

 
Friends,
 
Attached to this bulletin is your tentative first collective agreement that you will be voting on immediately following a member information meeting scheduled for March 7th.  The vote will be in-person immediately following the meeting.
 

Member Meeting Information
Date: Tuesday, March 7th
Time: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where:  Gym, Fleetwood Campus

 
We will go through the tentative agreement in detail during our March 7th meeting. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and vote on the agreement after the meeting.  A translator will be in attendance.
 

YOUR BARGAINING COMMITTEE IS RECOMMENDING ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENTATIVE FIRST COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT

 
If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.
 
Your Bargaining Committee:

Lorena Henriquez-Zamorano
Jagbir Kaur
Tatiana Zamorano
Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Fraser Valley Area Office
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of Ratification document here

Download PDF of Tentative Agreement Summary here

Download PDF of  Punjabi translated Tentative Agreement Summary here



UWU/MoveUP