ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ।



Friends,



Attached to this bulletin is your tentative first collective agreement that you will be voting on immediately following a member information meeting scheduled for March 7th. The vote will be in-person immediately following the meeting.



Member Meeting Information

Date: Tuesday, March 7th

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Gym, Fleetwood Campus



We will go through the tentative agreement in detail during our March 7th meeting. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and vote on the agreement after the meeting. A translator will be in attendance.



YOUR BARGAINING COMMITTEE IS RECOMMENDING ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENTATIVE FIRST COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT



If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



Your Bargaining Committee:



Lorena Henriquez-Zamorano

Jagbir Kaur

Tatiana Zamorano

Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Fraser Valley Area Office

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of Ratification document here



Download PDF of Tentative Agreement Summary here



Download PDF of Punjabi translated Tentative Agreement Summary here





UWU/MoveUP