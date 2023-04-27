Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement and we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The Ratification Documents can be found here.



Ratification Document - Compass Group Nanaimo

Ratification Document - Compass Group Surrey

Ratification Document - Compass Group Fraser Valley & Okanagan

RATIFICATION VOTE

Date: Wednesday, June 14th at 9:00 am. thru

Wednesday, June 21st at 5:00 pm

Where: Online voting format



You will receive voting credentials on Wednesday, June 14th at 9:00 am. at the email that the Union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June 20th.



MEMBERSHIP MEETING

Date: Tuesday, June 13th at 7:00 pm.



Microsoft Teams Meeting

Join on your computer, or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 288 807 144 83

Or call in (audio only)

+1 604-359-9960,,443863947#



Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions.



Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.



Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June 13th.



Member Portal



Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.



It is vitally important that we have contact with members through personal email (not work email) to ensure members receive important information and a ratification ballot.



In solidarity,



Francois Dube, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Bhupinder Thandi, Bargaining Committee Member

Roxanne Sankey, Bargaining Committee Member

Glenn Wallner, Bargaining Committee Member

Mike Witteveen, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP