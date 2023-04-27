In early June, a tentative settlement was reached between your Bargaining Committee and your Employer. We are inviting you to one of two information sessions to learn more about the details of the negotiated deal, and to commence ratification voting!



Please find two key documents below to help you better learn more about the deal.

A Comprehensive Summary Report, with general highlights of the deal, can be found here.

The Ratification Document, with the exact proposed changes, can be found here.

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification Document and to answer questions at either of the membership meetings below:

MEMBERSHIP MEETING OPTION #1

Date: Monday, June 26th at 5:00 pm.

Please contact your area office for the zoom link information

[email protected]



MEMBERSHIP MEETING OPTION #2

Date: Tuesday, June 27th at 5:00 pm.

Please contact your area office for the zoom link information

[email protected]









RATIFICATION VOTE PROCESS

You will receive voting credentials on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 am at the email that the Union has on file for you. Voting will remain open until Wednesday, July 5th at 5:00pm , and the results will be announced shortly thereafter.



Ratification Vote

Date: Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 am thru Wednesday, July 5th at 5:00 pm

where: Online voting format



What if you do not receive your voting credential?

If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, July 4th at 5pm.



Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.



Member Portal

Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.



It is vitally important that we have contact with members through personal email (not work email) to ensure members receive important information and a ratification ballot.



In solidarity,



Karolynn Green, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Gord Stefansson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin McKenzie, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative – Field Services, Area 07

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





Download PDF of Comprehensive Summary Report here



Download PDF of Ratification Document here





UWU/MoveUP