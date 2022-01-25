Committee Recommends You Vote “Yes”



We are pleased to present a tentative first agreement that provides significant gains for Parkwood Manor employees. Your bargaining committee encourages you to vote “yes” to accept the agreement.



Ratification Document



When you vote, you will be voting on whether to accept the entire first collective agreement contained in the ratification document. Printed copies will be available at the worksite from your bargaining committee members. The ratification document is around 30 pages long and we will only speak to the highlights in the meetings. It is very important that you read the entire ratification document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you have at the meeting.



Tentative Agreement Highlights

Length of Agreement ~15 months, from mid-February 2022 to April 30, 2023

Wage Increases Increases of 6.12% (including compounding) for all classifications over the term of the agreement: January 1, 2021 – 2% retroactive April 1, 2022 – 2% April 1, 2023 – 2%

Vision Care Improvement Vision care (glasses/lenses) amount increased to $225 every 24 months effective April 1, 2022

Human Rights, Harassment and Discrimination Language to protect human rights, prohibit harassment and discrimination at work, and address complaints/grievances

Right to Union Representation Employees have the right to have a union steward with them at disciplinary meetings with the employer

Grievance and Arbitration Process Employees can grieve alleged violations of the agreement, including any discipline that is unjust or unreasonable

Discipline Removed from File After 18 Months Employees can have disciplinary action removed from their personnel files after 18 months, provided there has been no further discipline

Labour/Management Committee A committee of union and employer representatives at Parkwood Manor will meet at least once every two months to discuss workplace issues

No Concessions Other important conditions of employment, including health and welfare benefits, RPP/RRSP, annual vacations, paid sick leave, paid holidays, and paid bereavement leave, are protected

Solid Foundation Provides a solid foundation we will build on in future rounds of bargaining—with the next round starting as early as January 2023





Ratification Information Meetings



You do not need to attend both meetings. If you cannot attend either meeting, please speak with a bargaining committee member before you vote.



Dates: Meeting #1 – Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Meeting #2 – Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM

How: Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details



Voting Information



At the end of Thursday’s ratification information meeting, we will email you a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM and will close on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



An employee who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems voting, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] (preferred) or by calling 604-291-9611, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting ends. Phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



An employee without a personal email address may request the assistance of a bargaining committee member to help set one up.



We will announce the ratification result on Monday, February 14, 2022. Again, your bargaining committee encourages you to vote “yes” to accept the tentative first agreement!





Download PDF of notice here

Download ratification document here