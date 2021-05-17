Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
NTT Data Canada, Inc. Re: Negotiations Update - BCGEU
Published on May 17, 2021
The Bargaining Committee has met several times since we last reported. While we have made some gains in non-monetary issues, we are far apart in wages and benefits. We know that this is important to you so we will keep the pressure on at our next meeting on May 21, 2021.
In solidarity,
Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chair Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member Brent Stokell, Bargaining Committee Member Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee Member Shirley Kay, Victoria Area Office Servicing Representative Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations