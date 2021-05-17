Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 17, 2021


The Bargaining Committee has met several times since we last reported. While we have made some gains in non-monetary issues, we are far apart in wages and benefits. We know that this is important to you so we will keep the pressure on at our next meeting on May 21, 2021.

In solidarity,

Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chair
Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member
Brent Stokell, Bargaining Committee Member
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee Member
Shirley Kay, Victoria Area Office Servicing Representative 
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations 

