Okanagan College - Vocational Instructors - Collective Agreement Ratifies! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 27, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now completed and 98.6% of voting members were in favour of the collective agreement.

Thank you for your strong support during the bargaining process.

 

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Cam McRobb, Bargaining Unit Chairperson
Nicole Davis, Bargaining Committee Member
Natasha Befus, Bargaining Committee Member
Leigh-Ann Postowski, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

