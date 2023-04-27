Click here to find info on COVID-19

Okanagan College – Support Services - Collective Agreement Ratified! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 06, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now completed and 95.6% of voting members were in favour of the collective agreement.

Thank you for your strong support during the bargaining process.

 

In solidarity,

Karolyn Green, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Kevin McKenzie, Bargaining Committee Member
Gord Stefansson, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations
Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative – Kelowna Area Office

