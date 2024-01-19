There is a need for additional Stewards, as such nominations for Local Steward are open for Local 1210 – all locations.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close at Midnight on Friday, February 2, 2024. Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]



Fax: 250-785-0048

10147 100 Ave. Fort St John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box available - back door)

If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of steward rights and responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP