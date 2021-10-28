Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Opening of Steward Elections for District of Hudson’s Hope - BCGEU

Published on October 28, 2021

Steward Elections are now open for Local 1710 – District of Hudson's Hope. 


Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and close on November 4, 2021. Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

 
Both current stewards as well as new stewards are encouraged to seek nomination.
 
If you have any questions/ please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at
1-800-667-0788


Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP