Lori Colvin, Heather Morey and Michael Campbell have been acclaimed as Shop Stewards and will be joining Jordan Shaw and Selena Henderson at Our Place Society worksites.

Stewards are representatives of our union at the worksite, and will help you and your coworkers solve problems at your workplace. They will receive ongoing training from the BCGEU to ensure they can advise and represent you when you are facing challenges with your employer.

If you are required to attend a meeting with your employer that may be disciplinary, make sure to ask a steward to attend with you. You have a right to choose which steward you would like to represent you and your employer is required to inform you if the meeting may be disciplinary.

One tool for solving conflicts at work is to file a grievance. This is a way of acknowledging anexisting conflict at the workplace, and committing to solving it through an impartial third-party process. If you need to file a grievance, a steward can advise you on whether you have grounds to file, and will help you fill out the paperwork.

If many of you are experiencing the same problem at the workplace, stewards can help come up with a plan to solve it together.

Congratulations to all your new stewards!

In solidarity,

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



Download 301 Our Place Steward Annoucement.pdf



