Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association met on April 4th and 5th to develop an initial list of bargaining proposals.



Although many of the improvements we identified are self evident, we need direct input from the members in order to create a final proposal package we are confident in.



Over the next month all members will have an opportunity to participate in a bargaining survey. This survey will ensure that we haven't missed issues that are important to you and to ensure we have a clear idea of what issues are the biggest priorities. This may include direct contact from your bargaining committee members.



This survey will be distributed via email so please ensure that the union has your most up to date contact information by visiting the member portal: https://my.bcgeu.ca/login



We can't do this alone. If you are interested in helping promote and distributing the survey, or be part of our support network throughout the bargaining process, please contact one of the bargaining committee members.



Ask your coworkers if they have received this email – if they haven't encourage them to visit the member portal so we can ensure they receive future communications.



In Solidarity,



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Natalie Baker (301)

Tanner Donald (302)

Camilla Pierce (302)

Richard Tones – BCGEU Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP