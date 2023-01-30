To: All BCGEU Members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association

Re: Call for Nominations



Friends,



Your collective agreement expires on June 20, 2023. We are therefore commencing the process of negotiating your next collective agreement by electing your bargaining committee.



The first step is the opening of nominations, and then conducting an election if there are more candidates than positions. There are three positions on the bargaining committee. The committee will select one of its members to serve as chair. If there are more than three nominees to the committee, an election will occur.



At least one bargaining committee representative must be from Area 01 (Victoria to south of Duncan) and at least one bargaining committee member must be from Area 02 (Duncan and North).



If you wish to seek a position on the bargaining committee, please complete the attached nomination form and return as per the instructions on the form. Remember that you only need to be nominated once to be placed on the ballot, and that you must be nominated by another member from Pacifica Housing. The nomination form also outlines a candidate's option to submit a bio for distribution to the membership when voting occurs.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Nominations are open upon receipt of this notice and close at 4:00 pm on March 1, 2023. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. In the event of an election, members will be sent a separate email with their voting credentials and voting will be open from March 6, 2023 to March 13, 2023.



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Richard Tones by fax to 604‑294‑5092, or by email [email protected]



Once a committee has been established, your bargaining committee will be surveying the membership with the assistance of BCGEU staff to determine your priorities for bargaining. Then your committee will develop a set of bargaining proposals to present to the employer and commence the bargaining process.



We are very pleased to welcome our new Pacifica Housing members in Area 02 to the BCGEU, and are looking forward to supporting all of our Pacifica Housing members to make positive change at work.



In Solidarity,



Richard Tones

Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





