Pacifica Housing Advisory Association - Ratification Results

I am pleased to report on behalf of your bargaining committee that the tentative agreement has been ratified with 68% of those participating voting in favour of ratification.
Over the next few weeks I will be working with your bargaining committee and employer to finalize a draft agreement and once signed off we will distribute it electronically to the membership.
I would like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the committee and pass on our appreciation for the level of engagement and support of the membership during this process.
In Solidarity,
Richard Tones – BCGEU Negotiator
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
