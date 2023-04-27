To all members at Pain BC,



After a short break during which we transitioned to a new negotiator, your bargaining team met the employer again on May 29, 2023. During this session, we presented our monetary package.

The employer presented their counter proposals on June 5, 2023.



While bargaining was productive and we were able to sign off on two articles, we are further apart on the issue of wages and pay equity for workers doing similar work across the organization.



Here are some observations about current wages in our unit:

The biggest wage gap between staff that have been with Pain BC longer and new staff in similar roles is $10,000, with those who have been with the organization for years making less

On average, staff who are not men make 17% less than staff who are men

The survey we shared earlier this week was intended to capture the most important things worth fighting for according to our members.

Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback so quickly.



The survey had participation from 17 workers. On the issue of which priorities the unit would consider striking for, either by itself or in combination with other priorities:

Majority indicated support for wage equity

Majority indicated support for wage increases no lower than cost of living adjustments since their date of hire

The priority for wage equity and fair wages is clear, and we are proud of the solidarity within our unit. Rest assured we'll keep you updated of further developments in negotiations as this last stretch of bargaining continues.



We have two more bargaining dates, June 21 and 22, before the employer is unable to meet for a month. Before the 21st, we are preparing our counters to the employer's counters and prioritizing the items identified by you.



Until then, please know you can reach out to your bargaining committee at any time for questions.



In solidarity,



Your bargaining committee



Tristen Wybou, Bargaining Committee Member

Priyanka Mehta, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative - Negotiations



